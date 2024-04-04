BetterWealth LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 20,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,860. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

