BetterWealth LLC Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.61% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 456,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 69,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,112. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.