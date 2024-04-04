BetterWealth LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,071,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 36,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,995. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

