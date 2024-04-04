BetterWealth LLC Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 45,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,062. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.