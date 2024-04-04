BetterWealth LLC Trims Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

BetterWealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,736 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $339.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.