Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Trading Down 5.1%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 822,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,222,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

