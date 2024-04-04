BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -11.450–11.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 million-$9.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 million. BIO-key International also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -5.540–5.540 EPS.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. BIO-key International has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

