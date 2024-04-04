Biogen’s (BIIB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.68.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen has a 52 week low of $205.36 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.