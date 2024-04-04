BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $18.21. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 35,132 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,419 shares of company stock valued at $550,058 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 392,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

