BioStem Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BSEM)

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioStem Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for BioStem Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioStem Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

BioStem Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BioStem Technologies stock opened at 13.89 on Thursday. BioStem Technologies has a 12-month low of 1.20 and a 12-month high of 15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.64.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

