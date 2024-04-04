BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of 11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 11.40 million.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS BSEM traded up 0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 13.89. 23,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,014. BioStem Technologies has a 12 month low of 1.20 and a 12 month high of 15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.64.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

