Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.34 million and $44,612.23 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00107130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00035372 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00016722 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002991 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

