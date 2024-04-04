Bitcoin Diamond Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $26.49 million and $50,825.04 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00105609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00035265 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00016165 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.