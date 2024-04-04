BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $35.21 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001879 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001395 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001472 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000139 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $36,292,060.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

