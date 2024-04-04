BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $72.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

