BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.2 %

BB stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.