BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 110,651 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $1,906,516.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,293,362 shares in the company, valued at $487,494,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,980 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $970,693.20.
- On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,881 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $698,656.29.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $598,882.74.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $1,807,290.84.
- On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40.
- On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.
- On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE ECAT opened at $17.01 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $152,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.