BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 110,651 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $1,906,516.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,293,362 shares in the company, valued at $487,494,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,980 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $970,693.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,881 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $698,656.29.

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $598,882.74.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE ECAT opened at $17.01 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

