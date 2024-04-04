Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Benchmark

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Benchmark from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Block stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,631 shares of company stock valued at $26,955,412. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

