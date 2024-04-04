Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of BE stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after buying an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,796,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

