Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 701,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 194.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

