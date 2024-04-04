BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

CNTA opened at $10.82 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.