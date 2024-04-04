BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $89.23 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

