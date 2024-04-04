Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 100 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $11,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $8,710.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $8,150.00.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.59. 1,482,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,640. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Copper

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.