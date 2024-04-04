Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,260 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

