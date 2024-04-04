Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $33,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $269.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.11 and its 200 day moving average is $287.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

