Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Penumbra worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.7 %

Penumbra stock opened at $215.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.46.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.45.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

