Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $25.20 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,333,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $250.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $256.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.22.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

