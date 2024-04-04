Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $29.09 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 439.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $7,014,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,800 shares in the company, valued at $480,157,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $7,014,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,800 shares in the company, valued at $480,157,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,248 shares of company stock valued at $93,834,081. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $298.79 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

