Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,472 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of TKO Group worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TKO opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

