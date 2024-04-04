Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,396,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

