Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 12,647 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

