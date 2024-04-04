Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

