Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 20,594 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.