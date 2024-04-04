Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,457 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $540.10 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $541.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.