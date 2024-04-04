Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,130 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vertiv worth $37,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $85.42 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

