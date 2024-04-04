Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $35.39

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $36.76. Bread Financial shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 59,250 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,280,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

