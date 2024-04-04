Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,083 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 986,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745,952. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

