Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Lithia Motors worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $284.88 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

