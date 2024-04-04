Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.39 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,103 shares of company stock valued at $13,442,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.