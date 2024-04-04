Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 493,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,247. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

