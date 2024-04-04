Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,775 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,022,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.