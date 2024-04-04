Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.98. 141,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.30. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

