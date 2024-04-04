Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $33,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Progressive stock opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

