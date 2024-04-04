Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6 %

TSLA stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.32. 11,318,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,858,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

