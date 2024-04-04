Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $102,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 203,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 45,676 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,824,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,272,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

