Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 40,845 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,845 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

