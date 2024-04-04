BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $10.92. BrightView shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 243,220 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BV. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

BrightView Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BrightView by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,575,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BrightView by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,224,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BrightView by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

