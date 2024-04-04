Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $3,297,425.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,363.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,282.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,078.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.