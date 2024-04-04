Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $73.81

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.81.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

