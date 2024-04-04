Brokers Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.79. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

